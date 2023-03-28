QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, iso. PM shower, high 49

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 29

Wednesday: PM shower, breezy, high 54

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 54

Friday: Windy, rain, rumbles, high 64

Saturday: Windy, rain, rumbles, falling temps, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a drier, but a cooler day on tap, with highs topping out in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with more clouds building in later this afternoon. Along with that, an isolated shower chance, mainly for our areas right along and south of I-70.

Skies clear overnight into Wednesday, leading to a steeper drop in temperatures for the morning, starting off in the upper 20s. By Wednesday afternoon, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the middle 50s, and breezy conditions. A cold front moves through Wednesday evening, which brings with it a few showers.

Those showers clear up pretty quickly into the early overnight hours, then for Thursday, we’re looking at drier conditions, with highs in the middle 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Heavier rain, rumbles, and a strong breeze arrives as we head into Friday. The rain starts in the morning and continues off and on throughout the day. This is as a warm front lifts through the state. That sends our temperatures up into the middle 60s.

Rain continues into Saturday as a cold front tracks through the state. This will lead to falling temperatures throughout the daytime hours Saturday. It will also lead to windy conditions. That’s all in conjunction with rain and rumbles. The rain starts to clear up into the afternoon.

Sunday is our nicer weekend day, with some sunshine and highs in the low to middle 50s.

-McKenna