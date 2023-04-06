QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM showers, PM clouds, high 53

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 37

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 58

Saturday: Seasonable sunshine, high 62

Sunday: Mild sunshine, high 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, iso. sprinkle, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day with a few lingering showers riding along yesterday’s cold front. Expect light totals overall, but more widespread coverage for our counties southeast of I-71. Showers gradually clear into the early afternoon, but linger just a bit longer in those southeastern areas. Temperatures will be much cooler today, topping out in the low to middle 50s for Central Ohio.

As we head into Friday, high pressure starts to dominate our forecast, and we kick off a bit of a warming trend. Expect more sunshine under partly cloudy skies for Friday. Highs rebound to the upper 50s, sticking just a couple of degrees below average for this time of year.

For Easter weekend, we have got a beautiful forecast! Expect sunshine with temperatures in the lower 60s for Saturday. By Sunday, we’re looking at sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Going into Monday, the warming trend continues, with highs in the upper 60s and just a few more clouds out. Other than an isolated sprinkle chance late in the day, Monday looks mostly dry.

We’re back up into the 70s as we head into the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna