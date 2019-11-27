Breezy tonight, a pretty gray(veey) Turkey Day

WIND ADVISORY & HIGH WIND WARNING CONTINUE THROUGH 9PM

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, winds relax a bit, low 33

Thursday: Breezy early, cloudy, cool, high 41

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 45

Saturday: Rain returns, high 44

Sunday: Sct’d showers early, showers at night, high 51 (and falling)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Shocking, but today saw the warmest temps of the entire month, as highs climbed up to the upper 50s right around noon, and then the cold front blasted through, winds picked up and temps have dropped.

Winds this afternoon gusted between 40 and nearly 60 miles per hour in our area, and this caused many issues. This wind will not completely go away overnight tonight, as winds will settle back into the teens by morning as temps fall back to near normal in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be a okay day for Thanksgiving travel, it will be on the cool side, pretty gray, but nothing major expected as winds will settle into the single digits during the day. Highs on Thursday will be fine in the lower 40s.

Friday again will be mainly cloudy with temps only climbing into the middle 40s on Friday. Friday night we will have rain showers moving back up into our area, and temps that will fall into the middle 30s.

I expect that we will have temps back into the middle 40s on a wet day on Saturday. Temps will climb back into the lower 50s with scattered showers ending early on Sunday.

The temps will fall during the day on Sunday as cooler air will work in, and may bring a few showers Sunday night. I expect isolated showers again on Monday with highs only in the lower 40s.

We will climb to the middle 40s, or about normal for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

-Dave