QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 68

Tonight: Some clouds, low 48

Tuesday: Light sct’d showers, high 62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool, high 61

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 63

Friday: More clouds, milder, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the workweek off on a cool note, with highs only looking to reach the upper 60s this afternoon, which is still well below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with more clouds in our northern counties as an area of low pressure continues to move through the Great Lakes region, circulating some shower activity southward and into Ohio.

As we head into Tuesday, we will once again be looking at partly cloudy skies, with highs dropping back into the lower 60s. We will be watching light, scattered showers moving through the area tomorrow afternoon, mainly sticking along and north of the I-70 corridor.

Going into Wednesday, high pressure starts to move into the Midwest, bringing with it clearing skies through the mid to end of the workweek. Still expect partly cloudy skies, and the coolest day of the workweek on Wednesday, topping out near 60.

We’ll see more sunshine Thursday, with highs topping out in the low to middle 60s, but working their way back up into the upper 60s as we head into Friday.

-McKenna