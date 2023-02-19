Morning clouds gave way to sunshine, following a weak upper-air disturbance. Winds increased from the southwest, raising temperatures into the mild 50s.

A cold front will cross the state on Monday morning that could trigger a stray showers over the eastern part of the state, with only a slight cool-down. A clipper system will pass across the northern Great Lakes on Tuesday, resulting in some cloudiness and a continuation of mild southerly winds.

A stronger storm coming out of the southwest will track from the central Plains to the northern Great Lakes midweek. Showers and breezy weather will develop Wednesday. A frontal boundary will push east early Thursday, with gusty westerly winds sending readings soaring to 70 degrees again on Thursday.

Seasonally cool and dry weather will prevail on Friday. A wintry mix is possible Saturday, with a brief period of snow ending as rain later in the day that will linger into early Sunday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 56

Tonight: Clouds return. Low 41

Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 54

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 53 (39)

Wednesday: Showers. High 59 (36)

Thursday: Rain a.m., clearing, windy, warmer. High 71 (54)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 38 (31)

Saturday: Snow to rain. High 46 (30)