QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, mild, low 36

Today: Clouds clearing, breezy, mild, high 55

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild, low 40

Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy, Iso. p.m. shower, high 52

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, night rain showers, high 55

Wednesday: Rain, breezy, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

Dry and mild conditions will continue for the rest of Presidents’ Day weekend.

We’re waking up to clouds and a light southerly breeze. This combination is leading to much more comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

This afternoon, clouds will clear as a southerly breeze picks up with gusts around 30 mph. This will lead to a nice day with highs climbing to the 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Clouds will build back in tonight and help to trap in some of this afternoon’s heating. Temperatures will only fall down to around 40 degrees, which is much closer to normal afternoon highs for this time of year.

Washington’s Birthday will feature plenty of clouds and mild temperatures climbing to the lower 50s. Overnight, a weak cold front will pass through and bring along a few light showers.

Similar conditions are on tap for Tuesday. We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph out of the west as highs climb to the mid 50s.

A much more active weather pattern will move in for the second half of the workweek. A warm front will lift into the area Wednesday. This will bring in an initial batch of rain showers Wednesday morning, followed by another round of rain alongside a strong breeze and chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Rain showers will continue into Thursday as a cold front moves through. This front will pick up wind gusts to 40+ mph and help to boost temperatures into upper 60s.

Behind the front, colder and drier air will settle in Friday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz