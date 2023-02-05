A weak cold front crossing the state will keep skies cloudy, with gusty southwesterly winds (20-30 mph) pushing temperatures into the low 50s. A stray shower is possible, but a lack of moisture will limit rain chances to slight this evening.

Cooler air will filter in overnight, sending readings down to near freezing at dawn. High pressure will arrive on Monday, with clouds giving way to some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Skies will turn cloudy Tuesday ahead of another weak cold front, but with a few showers. In between systems, Wednesday will start off dry, but a frontal boundary will stall near the Ohio River and become the focus for rain later in the day, lingering into earlyThursday, as a storm organizes in Texas and draws moisture northward.

Seasonably cold air will arrive behind the storm over the weekend.

Foprecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy, stray shower. High 51

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, breezy, cooler. Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 44

Tuesday: Cloudy, afternoon showers. High 52 (34)

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain late. High 53 (35)

Thursday: Showers early, mild. High 57 (40)

Friday: Cloudy, showers later, breezy. High 44 (38)

Saturday: Early flurry, brisk, mostly cloudy. High 36 (30)