QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Giving Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 56

Tonight: Rain & some t-storms. Low 53 (staying steady)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 53, falling in the afternoon to upper 30s

Thursday: Clearing, colder. High 36

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 49

Saturday: Chance for showers. High 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Giving Tuesday!

It’s going to be another cloudy day ahead of the next chance for rain.

Clouds will start to break up a little this afternoon as a breeze pick up out of the south. Wind speeds will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts around 20-30 mph. The southerly shift in wind will help to boost temperatures into the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The breeze will continue to increase to gusts around 30-40 mph as clouds build back in this evening. Increasing clouds and wind is due to a cold front building in from the west. As this system approaches, rain will also build in tonight. Late tonight into early Wednesday morning, we will see pockets of moderate to heavy rain, a strong breeze and even a few thunderstorms. While storms will not be strong to severe, it will be a different story south.

Today and into the overnight hours, there is a strong chance for severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and severe wind gusts across parts of the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley, Mid-South and parts of the Southeast. A few strong tornadoes will be possible.

Wednesday, the cold front will move through during the morning drive. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in. We’ll hit a high temperature in the low to mid-50s in the morning, but temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees by noon as showers move out, then into the upper 30s by the evening drive as a westerly wind continues to gust around 30 mph.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week and help to clear clouds on Thursday and Friday. Both mornings will start off chilly and in the mid-20s. High temperatures on Thursday will stay chilly and only warm up to the mid to upper 30s, despite plenty of sunshine. Sunshine plus a southerly shift in wind will help highs on Friday to climb to around 50 degrees.

Another system will move in Friday night and bring back the chance for showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz