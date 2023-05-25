A Canadian high-pressure area will settle southward for the remainder of the week, promoting sunshine and pleasant weather, if a little on the cool side. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon and mid-70s on Friday.

The holiday weekend will be mainly dry, with some cloudiness, as an upper-level low over the Southeast draws moisture northwest around a coastal disturbance. A few light showers could reach southeast Ohio Saturday night and Sunday, with a smaller chance for a passing shower in the Columbus area.

The system should begin drifting back to the east on Memorial Day, setting the stage for a warmup and summerlike temperatures next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy. cooler. High 68

Tonight: Clear, crisp. Low 45

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy, seasonable. High 77 (50)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High 77 (55)

Memorial Day: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower. High 81 (57)

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 85 (59)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 87 (62)