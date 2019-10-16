Breezy & cool weather continues into Thursday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sprinkles early, cloudy, windy, cool, low 43

Thursday: Cloudy start, partly sunny later, high 54

Friday: Clearing skies, high 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a very chilly and breezy day with isolated sprinkles, and daytime temps only topping in the lower 50s, even though we were in the 60s early this morning.

We will continue to see light sprinkles this evening with cloudy skies and temps pretty much holding steady overnight. We will see the winds up overnight out of the west at 14-20 gusting to near 30 at times. Lows tonight will fall to around 40 to the lower 40s, driving wind chills into the 30s.

Thursday will be another blustery day with clouds, and temps into the lower to middle 50s with a brisk northwest wind. Skies will start to clear Thursday night as winds relax and lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s.

Friday should be a nice day with clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s. Football games Friday night will nice with temps in the 50s during the games. The weekend will start nice on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70.

We will climb to the lower 70s on Sunday with a few more clouds. Rain chances will return late Sunday night and into Monday with temps in the middle 70s on Monday with scattered showers.

Tuesday will have AM showers with a cold front and highs near 60. We will climb back to the lower 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine.

-Dave