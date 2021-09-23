Breezy, chilly first full day of fall, with lingering showers

Ample moisture steaming north ahead of a cold front brought 1 to 3 inches of rain, causing ponding on roadway, along with rumbles of thunder.

Low pressure over Lower Michigan will continue to circulate cool, moist air into Ohio, with on and off showers and a gusty westerly breeze. Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-50s, our first true jacket weather day of the season.

Skies will clear Friday, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s in the morning, then rebounding to near 70 in the afternoon under a sunny sky. Showers will develop Saturday along a weak cold front, with sunshine returning Sunday.

