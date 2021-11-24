COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST





Today: Increasing clouds, breezy and, milder. High 50

Tonight: Cloudy, chance of rain late. Low 40

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely. High 47

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and, cooler. High 36 (29)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 40 (26)





FORECAST DISCUSSION

Retreating high pressure is leaving Ohio in a mild southerly flow as it heads for the east coast. Today will be a good travel day for Thanksgiving. With the warmer air some locations may reach temperatures in the mid-50s. Meanwhile the sky will become mostly cloudy. Dry air at the surface will delay the start of any rainfall until late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The low temperature will be around 40.

A surface cold front associated with mid-level low pressure crossing the Great Lakes will bring the rain and showers into the northwestern Ohio Valley by this evening. Rain will overspread the area tomorrow from west to east. The moist southwesterly flow ahead of the front will allow for widespread showers, west in the morning shifting to the east during the day. The Thanksgiving Day high temperature will make it into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow night low temperatures will drop into the 20s again and there will be a chance of lake-effect flurries or snow showers with the northwest fetch from Lake X-ichigan.



Behind the front high pressure will move into the region. It will dry out but it will be cooler on Black Friday. The high will only make it into the low to mid-30s. Weekend highs will be in the low 40s, and dry, chilly weather for shopping or traveling back home or both.

Enjoy Your Wednesday!!!

-Bob