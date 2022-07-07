A frontal boundary draped across the state has been the focus for multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms that have dropped 3 to 6 inches of rain on the Columbus area since Tuesday morning.

We will have a break from the torrential downpours today, as the boundary slips south to the near the Ohio River and a bubble of high pressure extends over the Great Lakes, pushing drier air into Ohio from the north. Clouds will mix with sunshine but expect a warm and moderately humid afternoon in the mid- to upper 80s.

A cold front will bring more rain and storms Friday afternoon, with the potential for another round of heavy rain and storms through early Saturday, followed by cooler and much less humid weather this weekend through Monday, as high pressure builds eastward across the region.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, warm & sticky. High 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, storms p.m. High 87

Saturday: Morning showers south, clearing p.m. High 82 (67)

Sunday: Sunny, seasonal. High 84 (59)

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 88 (62)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 87 (68)