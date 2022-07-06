QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, few rumbles early, patchy fog later, low 69

Thursday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-up late, high 86

Friday: Showers likely, some storms, some heavy rainfall, high 80

Saturday: Clearing, cooler, nice, high 83

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Today we had historic rainfall across much of our area. Officially we have picked up 3.67″ of rainfall making it the wettest July 6th on record. It also was the 3rd wettest July day ever, and the 4th wettest day in recorded history here in Columbus. Rain showers are starting to taper down as a frontal boundary will push south through our area tonight.

The showers that do fall ahead of the front will not be as heavy as what we had earlier in the day. We will shift our focus overnight to the potential of fog. As winds will be light, and the ground has plenty of water on it, we could see some patchy dense fog overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday that front will be to our south, and this should give us some sunshine, but this should be muggy sunshine with highs near normal in the middle 80s. Expect our next disturbance to work in Thursday night and into Friday, and this will bring our next chance of showers and storms back to our area.

The main threat with the rain into Friday will be heavy rainfall with training cells over the same areas that have already seen multiple inches of rainfall already in the past 48 hours. Highs on Friday will stay near 80 only. Expect clearing skies on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Things will warm into the upper 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. A chance of storms will move into our area later on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. These isolated storms will work into early Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon.

-Dave