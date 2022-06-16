A tornado warning has been issued for Noble County until 7:15 p.m. Watch live coverage in the player above.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain exits east early, clearing skies, low 71

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 75

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

A weak frontal boundary is pushing through the state this evening, and showers and storms ahead of it are producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and large hail this evening. The bulk of the severe storms have been in our eastern counties this afternoon. These storms will continue to slide east-southeast over this evening, with rain/storms ending around sunset.

Temps will slowly fall overnight, and will not be in record territory tonight like the last couple of nights. We will see temps falling to around 70 give or take a degree or two. Expect more sunshine on Friday, and another very warm day with highs back in the upper 80.

A secondary push of cooler air will move in right in time for the weekend, and really provide us with some downright enjoyable weather. Sunshine expected on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s. Expect a cool start on Sunday in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The heat will be right back on Monday with a mix of clouds and highs in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity and heat will be back in full force for Tuesday-Thursday next week with lower 90s expected. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule on Tuesday with our hottest day next week.

We will see afternoon pop-up storms next Wednesday and Thursday, mostly just isolated activity that will not impact everyone, but will fire during the heating of the day with highs well above normal.

-Dave