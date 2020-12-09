Bonus days in the 50s heading into the upcoming weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, winds relax, low 28

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Friday: Clouds increase through the day, mild, high 56

Saturday: Cloudy skies, warm, rain moving in, high 55

Sunday: Showers end very early, cloudy, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It turned out to be a very nice day with temps surging well above normal into the lower 50s. Today has been the warmest day of the month of December, and should end up being the coldest day of the rest of the week as warmer air is returning.

Tonight we will see mainly clear skies with winds relaxing, the wind should be light after midnight and becoming calm near morning. Low temps tonight will drop to the mid to upper 20s. Thursday should be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and a few clouds and highs in the middle 50s.

Friday will start off nice, with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the day with temps pushing into the middle to upper 50s Friday afternoon. Ahead of the weekend cold front, temps will remain well above normal on Friday night in the lower 40s.

Saturday we should see cloudy skies with rain increasing in coverage ahead of a cold front that will roll through Saturday overnight. Temps on Saturday will still climb into the middle 50s during the day. Saturday night rain will continue and move east before daybreak on Sunday.

Sunday should remain rather cloudy on the backside of the front with highs cooler in the middle 40s. We will drop back below normal, slightly, on Monday in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies. We will see a bit more sunshine on Tuesday with highs back near normal around 40.

Our next cold front will approach by the middle of next week with a few cold rain showers late with highs in the lower 40s on Wednesday.

-Dave