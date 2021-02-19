Bone chilling night ahead, warming temps finally return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few flurries, breezy at times, cold, low 7

Saturday: Morning chills below zero, few AM flurries, mixed clouds, high 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Sunday night: Snow to rain mix overnight, low 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day again, we are on day 14 straight of below freezing temps. This is not a record, but it something for sure. This streak will likely add one more day before finally ending, with more than half the month straight being below freezing. Tonight will be a cold night as well.

Temps this evening will fall quickly as skies have broken right in time for the evening hours. Temps will quickly fall back into the teens, with lower to middle teens expected by midnight. We will have a few flurries again later tonight with a west breeze. Temps should fall to the single digits (a couple degrees warmer than earlier this week).

While temps will be in the mid to upper single digits, to low teens east and south, wind chills will dip to near zero or just below to start Saturday. Saturday morning will have a few more flurries with some broken clouds later and temps only climbing to the lower 20s.

Saturday night will be cold again with lows in the lower teens to upper single digits. We will see a big jump in temps, well compared to the last two weeks as we will climb to the upper 30s on Sunday. Sunday night our next weather maker will cross the state overnight. It appears this will be a wetter system.

North of I-70 we could see a pocket of wet snow overnight, but rain showers again near morning on Monday as temps will be in the lower 30s, and just above freezing. It does appear we could pick up maybe a 1/2″ of snow overnight, but much of that will be melted in the rain. To the north, upwards of an inch or so will be possible, but again with rain mixed.

Monday during the day things will dry out with temps back in the upper 30s. Tuesday will see more clouds than sun, and highs in the lower 40s around normal, finally. Wednesday will see more sunshine than clouds and highs in the middle 40s. Thursday our next system will arrive late with highs near 40.

We will see rain showers and snow showers overnight into early Friday, and a bit of drop in temps on Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave