The coldest air of the season so far is poised to drive temperatures to levels 20 degrees below normal this weekend.

Sunshine returned but will not be able to do much to modify the chill. Readings are hovering around the freezing mark. A cold front will move through a little before midnight, bringing increasing clouds and scattered snow showers.

Another in a series of disturbances will reinforce the arctic chill, with snow showers overnight. More significant snow is expected in the snowbelt of northeast Ohio, where a winter storm watch covers areas mainly east of Cleveland to northwest Pennsylvania. Winds could gust over 40 mph creating blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions after midnight in these areas.

Even colder weather will arrive early Sunday, with morning readings in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s in central Ohio.

An upper-level disturbance could introduce some patchy clouds and gusty breezes on Monday that will relax later in the day. High pressure south of the region will build east and maintain a broad northwesterly flow of chilly air early next week, under mainly sunny skies. Highs will perk up into the mid- to upper 40s.

The good news is that the weather will stay dry through the key holiday travel period, with temperatures rebounding to near 50 degrees midweek, which is seasonable.

Rain will return Thanksgiving night and Friday, giving way to colder conditions next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. High 34

Tonight: Partly cloudy, blustery, frigid, stray flurry. Low 17

Sunday: Cold sunshine. High 29

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 44 (23)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 47 (26)

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonable. High 51 (31)

Thanksgiving: Cloud increase, breezy. High 50 (34)

Friday: Rain. High 44 (40)

Saturday: Clouds, windy, colder, flurries. High: 38 (34)