Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will move into Ontario, with rain shifting northeast away from central Ohio this afternoon. Some patchy drizzle will linger for a time.

Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the low to mid-50s, with only a slight rise later in the day. Winds will shift to the northwest this evening, bringing in drier air overnight, with a clearing trend.

A seasonally cool pattern will shape up over the next several days, with high temperatures in the upper 50s, then back into the low to mid-60s this weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The next chance for showers will arrive later on Sunday ahead of a storm system in the southern states. Some rain will be around on Monday, before cool and dry weather returns for much of next week.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, cooler, spotty drizzle. High: 53
  • Tonight: Clearing, crisp. Low 40
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 58
  • Friday: Partly cloudy. High 62 (41)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 66 (42)
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later. High 63 (46)
  • Monday: Showers. High 62 (52)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 63 (50)