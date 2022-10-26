Low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will move into Ontario, with rain shifting northeast away from central Ohio this afternoon. Some patchy drizzle will linger for a time.

Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the low to mid-50s, with only a slight rise later in the day. Winds will shift to the northwest this evening, bringing in drier air overnight, with a clearing trend.

A seasonally cool pattern will shape up over the next several days, with high temperatures in the upper 50s, then back into the low to mid-60s this weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The next chance for showers will arrive later on Sunday ahead of a storm system in the southern states. Some rain will be around on Monday, before cool and dry weather returns for much of next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, cooler, spotty drizzle. High: 53

Tonight: Clearing, crisp. Low 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 58

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 62 (41)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 66 (42)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later. High 63 (46)

Monday: Showers. High 62 (52)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 63 (50)