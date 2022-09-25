A cold front crossed the state ushering in drier air, accompanied by a gusty westerly wind (20-30 mph) behind low pressure over the eastern Lakes. Scattered showers will linger across the northern half of the state. Winds will weaken overnight, with some clearing and morning lows in the low to mid-50s.

Skies will clear for a time on Monday before clouds fill in, with a late-day shower in the north. Readings will remain in the 60s. will remain in the cool 60s.

The upper disturbance will linger over the lower Great Lakes, keeping skies mostly cloudy, along with a few showers developing Monday night and lingering on Tuesday, especially across the northern half of the state.

High pressure will build back in midweek, resulting in mostly sunny skies and pleasant readings the remainder of the week and next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Variable clouds, stray shower, windy. High 70 Tonight: Partial clearing, breezy, cooler, sprinkles end. Low 53

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy. High 67

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, light showers north. High 62 (52)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 61 (44)

Thursday: Sunny. High 63 (44)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (45)

Saturday: Showers. High 68 (48)