A cold front crossed the state overnight and pushed the unseasonably warm air out of the region, after a record-breaking high of 73 degrees on Thursday.

Normal late February winter weather is back, with brisk northwesterly winds, as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day, edging into the low 40s across the southern part of the state.

Skies will be partly cloudy, with cloudiness increasing overnight. A minor disturbance could bring a few snow showers toward morning, with lows in the upper 20s.

A weak disturbances will bring a light wintry mix Saturday morning south of I-70, before skies turn partly cloudy. There is the risk of a few slick spots to start the day. The weather will moderate in the aftenroon, with readings reaching the mid- to upper 40s, and the mid-50s on Sunday, as clouds increase later in the day.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Monday, as another potent system comes out of the southwest and heads toward the Great Lakes region.

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy, brisk. High 39

Tonight: Clouds increase, flurries late. Low 28

Saturday: Clouds, light wintry mix south a.m., clearing p.m. High 48

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 56 (36)

Monday: Showers, windy, milder. High 63 (42)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, blustery. High 48 (38)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 54 (30)

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 56 (42)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 63 (34)