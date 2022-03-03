A cold front crossed the state overnight, lowering temperatures to the upper 20s, with showers ending as a few snow flurries this morning. Afternoon readings will only reach the mid- to upper 30s this afternoon, with a cold northerly wind and a wind chill in the 20s.

High pressure will bring clearing skies tonight and Friday, with seasonal temperatures.

The spring-like warm-up will resume in full gear this weekend. Highs will reach the 60s, possibly touching 70s. Showers will arrive Saturday night with the first disturbance coming out of the west, then diminish in the morning.

Rain and thunder will return Sunday night and Monday with a stronger system and cold front. Seasonably cool weather will prevail next week behind the chilly front beginning on Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, colder, stray flurry, late sun. High 37

Tonight: Becoming clear, cold. Low 23

Friday: Mainly sunny, seasonal. High 47

Saturday: Partly sunny, milder, showers at night. High 68 (37)

Sunday: Early showers, some sun, very mild. High 70 (56)

Monday: Showers, storm. High 53 (49)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower, cooler. High 42 (34)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 49 (31)