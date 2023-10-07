Much cooler air is flowing into the Ohio Valley in the wake of the cold front that crossed the state, resulting in blustery conditions and generally cloudy skies, along with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s, then fall back into the 40s overnight, with some breaks in the clouds.

Sunday will be a little brighter, but still quite chilly, with readings again in the low to mid-50s. A disturbance aloft will keep clouds around through Monday, with well-below-normal temperatures.

Skies will turn partly cloudy early next week, with afternoon highs edging back up to more seasonable levels in the low to mid-60s. Showers will return later in the week with another frontal system.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chilly. High 56

Tonight: Clouds, sprinkle early, slow clearing. Low 41

Sunday: Clouds increase, sprinkles p.m. High 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 59 (44)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 61 (39)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (40)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 72 (52)

Friday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 66 (56)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 57 (46)