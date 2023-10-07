Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Much cooler air is flowing into the Ohio Valley in the wake of the cold front that crossed the state, resulting in blustery conditions and generally cloudy skies, along with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s, then fall back into the 40s overnight, with some breaks in the clouds.

Sunday will be a little brighter, but still quite chilly, with readings again in the low to mid-50s. A disturbance aloft will keep clouds around through Monday, with well-below-normal temperatures.

Skies will turn partly cloudy early next week, with afternoon highs edging back up to more seasonable levels in the low to mid-60s. Showers will return later in the week with another frontal system.

Forecast

  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chilly. High 56
  • Tonight: Clouds, sprinkle early, slow clearing. Low 41
  • Sunday: Clouds increase, sprinkles p.m. High 55
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 59 (44)
  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 61 (39)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (40)
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 72 (52)
  • Friday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 66 (56)
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 57 (46)