Bitterly cold night ahead, more accumulating snow coming

WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued:

This starts tomorrow (Wednesday) evening and extends until early Friday morning. This has been issued for snowfall totals, and the possibility again of mixed precip. with the snow.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, winds relax, quite cold, low 5

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 23

Thursday: On & off snow, higher totals southeast, high 33

Friday: Partly sunny, colder, high 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly, high 21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

It has been a chilly day today, with temps only climbing to the lower 20s, and in fact the high occurred right after midnight. Tonight with the fresh snowpack, thin spots in clouds, cold airmass, and even the relaxing winds, temps should be the coldest of the season.

In fact, Wednesday will start with temps will be the first single digits since early March 2019, the coldest since late January of the same year. In February, this will be the coldest morning since 2016 on Valentine’s Day. Partly sunny skies will not help much on Wednesday with highs in the lower 20s.

Wednesday night we will see some snow showers overnight with minor accumulations possible by Thursday morning with a couple of inches possible in spots, mainly southeast of Columbus. It does appear that we will see a couple more inches during the day on Thursday with highs near freezing (finally, first time in almost 2 weeks).

Thursday evening as the back edge of the storm approaches we will see an increase in snow for a couple of hours before ending. This will give us a couple more inches of snow potentially. Overall the highest totals will occur in the southeast part of the state.

The one thing we will have to watch for again is the possibility of a mix as well in the southeast. It appears this time north of US-22 will keep as all snow as colder air aloft will remain as the low is further away.

Friday will be cold again with scattered flurries possible and highs in the middle 20s. This will set up another very cold night Friday night with some clearing expected. Lows should fall back to the single digits on Saturday morning. Saturday temps will peak in the lower 20s with more sunshine.

This will be replaced on Sunday as clouds increase and “warmer” air moves north. This air will actually push temps closer to normal, only about a half dozen off the norm on Sunday. Sunday night we will see mixed precip, with snow and rain mixed to rain early Monday. Monday should see that moisture push east during the day with highs near normal at 40.

Tuesday we will be just off the norm in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies.

-Dave