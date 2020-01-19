Bitter cold to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning flurries, then cold and cloudy, high 22

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy, low 16

Monday: Cold start, chilly day, cloudy, high 27

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 43



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

After breaking the daily record for rain int he area yesterday, it is a cold and breezy start to the morning.

Temperatures today will only reach the low 20s, which is much closer to our normal lows than highs for this time of year. Once you factor in a breeze and gusts up to 30 mph, we’re feeling closer to zero.

The wind will relax just a little tonight, but stay around 10-15 mph. This will make lows in the teens feel more like single digits.

High pressure will move in for the middle of the week. This will allow for wind speeds to slow down, clouds to clear and temperatures to start warming up again.

After temperatures staying below freezing for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be back up in the upper 30s on Wednesday and in the 40s Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will move in On Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz