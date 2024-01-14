WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL MONDAY 12 P.M. (NORTHWEST)

Arctic air is firmly entrenched, with slowly diminishing winds and some cloudiness.

Wind chill values will be slightly below zero, especially northwest of the I-71 corridor overnight and early Monday. Tonight will be quite cold, with readings between 5 and 10 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and temperatures will approach but not quite reach 20 degrees.

A southern disturbance will bring light snow over far southern Ohio Monday night, with only a slight accumulation. Some flurries will pass across the northern part of the state.

Tuesday will be cloudy and quite cold, with lingering flurries and afternoon readings near 15 degrees. The wind will increase as a storm moves off the Atlantic Coast, setting us up for subzero wind chills Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

High pressure will build in from the west midweek, providing some sunshine on Wednesday, but it will still be quite blustery. Afternoon readings will edge into the low 20s.

The “mildest” day of the week will come on Thursday, as winds turn southwesterly. However, a disturbance will likely bring snow showers, followed by a surge of colder air at the end of the week.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, frigid. Low 6

MLK Day: Clouds mixing with sun, less wind. High 17

Tuesday: Flurries a.m., cloudy, very cold. High 16 (11)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24 (6)

Thursday: Snow showers p.m. High 28 (17)

Friday: Light snow ending, breezy. High 24 (20)

Saturday: Partly sunny, quite cold. High 18 (11)