Bit of a dry slot before wetter and warmer weather returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fair temps, low 39

Wednesday: Isolated pm light showers, high 54

Thursday: Chance pm rain, high 63

Friday: Early AM shower, high 52

Saturday: Chance shower, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a tale of two days, with wet weather early, drier later. Tonight will remain dry with a northwest flow and temps that will stay in the 40s through midnight.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with lighter east winds by daybreak and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated light showers possible by late morning and into the early afternoon. Anything that falls should be quite light.

Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies again with highs back into the lower 60s as a warm front lifts north. We will see our best chance of rain Thursday night and into early morning Friday with lows in the middle 40s.

Friday will be a fair day with some clearing as highs top in the lower 50s. We will be watching on Saturday as another disturbance will push near our area and bring up a chance for rain showers on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. It is possible that if the moisture hangs on long enough into Saturday night we could see some wet snow mixed in.

Sunday should see some clearing to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We will enjoy mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Chances for rain will return on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave