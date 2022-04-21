QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late, low 48

Friday: Morning fog, clouds increase, high 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Showers likely, breezy, still mild, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a damp day today with rain showers, and temps running close to normal in the middle 60s. Tonight skies will continue to thin out, as winds will become light to calm overnight, and lows will drop to the upper 40s. As we head past midnight some patchy dense fog will form in spots.

We will burn off the fog on Friday, and give way to a mix of clouds. Expect temps to push back up to the lower 70s on Friday with some sunshine mixed in later in the day. Friday night will be about ten degrees above normal in the middle 50s, which will start us off warmer on Saturday, and with plenty of sunshine, we should have the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday night will be even warmer with lows dipping to near 60, with highs on Sunday pushing into the lower to middle 80s in spots. Clouds will increase late on Sunday with our next cold front moving in. This will bring back rain chances for Monday, but still keep temps a few degrees above normal around 70. Monday will be breezy at times, and will end with a secondary push of colder air late day and showers.

Behind this temps will fall back into the upper 50s with clearing skies on Tuesday. We will see colder mornings for Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine both days with a cool high overhead will give us lighter winds as well. High temps will only reach into the middle to upper 50s both days, with 60s expected late next work week.

-Dave