QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds thin, still cool, high 27

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 40

Wednesday: Clouds increase, becoming windy, high 58

Thursday: Rain likely, quite warm, breezy, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday morning,

It will be a cold start to the day, and will skies slowly clearing, it will be another chilly day today with highs only in the upper 20s, more than a dozen off the normal for this time of the year. We will see temps cool again to start the day on Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Tuesday expect a seasonal day with lots of sunshine and highs near 40. Numbers will really soar on Wednesday as the winds will become breezy to gusty at times, but it looks like Wednesday might be one of the warmest days of the year. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Expect rain on Thursday with a strong cold front. As of now it appears that the thunderstorm threat will remain to our south, with the Storm Prediction Center painting a threat of severe storms in the southern part of the county. Highs on Thursday ahead of the cold front will remain in the upper 50s. Rain will end as snow showers with breezy northwest wind behind the front.

Friday will be a much colder day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. Expect clouds to thin a bit to start the weekend with highs close to normal in the upper 30s to near 40. Sunday will see more sunshine and highs close to normal in the lower 40s.

-Dave