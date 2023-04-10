QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny sky, high 68

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Wednesday: Breezy, warmer, high 75

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Friday: More clouds, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a beautiful holiday weekend in Central Ohio, we have got a great week on tap! We start Monday off with cool temperatures and patchy frost, but by this afternoon, we continue our warming trend, with highs into the upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be very light throughout the day.

The forecast remains dry through the end of the workweek, and we hang onto the sunshine for most of it, too. For Tuesday, expect sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

We’ll be a bit breezy on Wednesday, but still looking at mostly sunny skies, with highs in the middle 70s.

The warming trend continues into Thursday, with highs up into the upper 70s and clear skies.

We’ll see a few more clouds building in on Friday, but it won’t stop the warming trend! Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 by that point.

Rain chances pick up a bit this weekend, looking at showers arriving later Saturday, and a few showers around for Sunday.

-McKenna