QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, high 53

Tonight: Rain starts, low 46

Friday: Sct’d rain, high 53

Saturday: Rain showers, high 52

Sunday: Rain early, cloudy, high 50

Monday: Cloudy, rain late, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Temperatures pick up big time today, with a very strong southerly breeze sending us well into the 50s for daytime highs. Farther south, closer to the Ohio River, temperatures will be close to 60 this afternoon! The trade off for us today is, we will see a lot less sunshine than we saw yesterday as clouds quickly filter in this morning. This is out ahead of our next approaching frontal boundary, which will start to bring us rain tonight into Friday.

For Friday, expect scattered showers throughout the day, but still mild temperatures. We’ll top out in the low to middle 50s for highs, even with the cloud cover and moisture.

Heavier showers then move in overnight and into Saturday, making for a wet New Years Eve forecast. Highs will remain in the lower 50s.

Going into Sunday, rain tapers off fairly early in the morning hours, then we’ll see a drier rest of the day, but hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover. Highs will top out right close to 50.

We warm back up Monday to kick off the next week, with highs back into the middle 50s, but still cloudy. Showers then return Monday night into Tuesday.

-McKenna