Big warm-up ahead of weekend cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny early, clouds later, high 78

Friday: Clouds return later, very warm, high 80

Saturday: Morning showers, breezy, clearing late, high 59

Sunday: Mainly sunny, brisk, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with temps pushing well above normal in the middle 70s. Tonight we will have some clouds to the south, and mainly clear skies north, with temps not as cool. Lows will range from the lower 50s in the Columbus metro, to the upper 40s outside.

Thursday will see clouds gradually increase in our area, but the southerly flow will push temps back well above normal into the upper 70s. We will see an even warmer day on Friday with highs climbing into the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday’s high will occur at midnight as colder air moves in with a strong cold front and temps will plunge to around 50 to start the day on Saturday. With showers around and breezy conditions, temps will only recover into the upper 50s during the day.

Saturday night will be our coldest night of the season as many locations will drop into the 30s. We will see readings around 40 in the city to start Sunday, and a beautiful afternoon in the middle 60s.

Monday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. We will climb to the middle 60s on Tuesday with showers expected late in the day with another cold front. This will bring readings back into the lower 60s for next Wednesday.

-Dave