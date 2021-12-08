QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 23

Thursday: Clouds increase, temps slowly increase, high 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, rumbles at night, high 59

Saturday: Morning rain/storms, windy day, falling temps later, high 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a slightly warmer, but still cool day today with temps nearly 10 off the norm. We will see temps slowly falling this evening into the lower to middle 20s with partly cloudy skies. Expect clouds to increase through the day on Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Temps should continue to slowly rise into Friday morning into the lower to middle 40s.

Clouds will continue to increase on Friday with rain returning later in the day with highs during the day in the middle 50s and continuing to climb to near 60 by midnight. It is possible that we will have periods of heavy rain Friday night, and windy conditions. I think a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight into early Saturday morning as temps climb to the lower 60s.

Saturday morning expect rain, some heavy, with gusty winds at 30-40mph and temps in the lower 60s ahead of our next cold front. The front will push through, ending rain chances for the 2nd half of the day, with temps falling to near 40 by sunset. Overnight we will drop to near 30.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies with temps a few degrees above normal in the middle to upper 40s. We will continue to warm into next week with temps in the lower 50s with sunshine on Monday, and the lower to middle 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Numbers will push back to near 60 by next Wednesday with more cloud cover.

-Dave