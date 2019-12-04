Big ups & downs in our temp forecast over the next week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few sprinkles, flurries early, low 30

Thursday: Clearing skies to mostly sunny, high 45

Friday: Partly sunny, high 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a decent December day as we have had a mix of sun and clouds and temps a few degrees above normal. Tonight clouds will increase quickly as a weak disturbance zips across our area. We will have a few sprinkles and flurries before midnight mainly north and east.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. We will see mostly cloudy skies early on Thursday that will become mostly sunny later with highs in middle 40s.

Friday will be cloudier, but fair temps with highs in the middle 40s. We will have a colder start on Saturday in the lower to middle 20s but will warm into the middle 40s again.

Sunday features more clouds (again) with highs back into the lower 50s ahead of our next cold front. Rain will start to return Sunday night and into Monday, but temps will continue to rise as highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Monday.

Tuesday’s high will occur at midnight, and will drop to the lower 40s by sunrise, and into the lower 30s later in the day. Rain will continue on Tuesday with snow showers possible on the backside Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be much colder with am snow showers and mostly cloudy skies, and highs only in the middle 20s.

-Dave