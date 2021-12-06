QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, winds relaxing, low 22

Tuesday: Clouds increase, winds light, high 31

Tuesday night: Snow showers, light coating along/south I-70, low 25

Wednesday: Early am snow showers, high 36

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 46

Friday: Rain later, warm, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a morning that featured record rainfall, we have had a blustery day with winds driving in much colder air. Temps will continue to fall overnight into the lower 20s in the city, and upper teens outside of town. Wind chills should dip into the teens areawide by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday clouds will increase across our area, with temps approaching freezing for the afternoon high temp. This is well below normal for this time of the year, but we should not have much wind at least. Tuesday night, an impulse of energy will spark some snow showers in our area, with the best chance of light accumulating snow closer to the US-22 corridor to the south. I think much of our area closer to I-70 will see at least some snow in grassy areas.

Temps will remain in the middle 20s to start Wednesday as snow showers taper down, and numbers will get into the middle 30s in the afternoon. Thursday will be back above normal in the middle 40s with partly sunny skies. Temps will not fall much Thursday night as warmer air returns. This will start us in the lower to middle 40s Friday and zoom us into the lower 60s with rain returning mainly after lunch on Friday.

Rain will ramp up overnight Friday night and into Saturday with moderate to heavy rains possible with a few rumbles of thunder before daybreak Saturday. Saturday expect rain on and off through the day, temps should be in the middle to upper 50s to start the daytime hours, but fall through the day behind our next cold front.

On Saturday temps will not fall the same way they did today, with numbers in the lower to middle 40s by the end of Saturday. Expect winds that will be in the 15-25mph range on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning snow showers will be possible in our area. This will give way to some clearing on Sunday with highs back into the lower 40s.

Monday expect some clearing and a fair day with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave