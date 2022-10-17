QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, breezy, high 48

Tonight: Sct’d showers, flurries, low 35

Tuesday: Sct’d showers, high 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 49

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 53

Friday: Sunny, milder, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a beautiful weekend in Central Ohio, we’ve got a steep drop ahead, as temperatures tumble into the 40s behind a cold front. Temperatures start in the low 40s in Columbus at daybreak, then only rebound to the upper 40s for daytime highs. It will be very breezy throughout the day, with gusts upwards of 25 mph, providing a bit of a wind chill, making temperatures feel even colder. We will see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a few showers picking up late tonight and overnight.

As we head into early Tuesday morning, an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes region will spin a few showers south into Central Ohio, bringing the chance for the first flurries of the season. While we could see a few flakes in Columbus, the chance increases farther north of the I-70 corridor. Temperatures Tuesday morning will start off in the upper 20s south, to the mid 30s north. Highs on Tuesday only make it into the mid 40s with scattered rain showers during the afternoon.

Shower activity wraps up for the most part by Wednesday afternoon, lingering just a bit longer in our northern counties. We’ll still hang on to cloud cover Wednesday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s.

High pressure does build in for the middle of the workweek, and we’ll kick off a warming trend. We’ll see highs in the low 50s for Thursday, low 60s Friday, and then back up into the 70s for the weekend.

-McKenna