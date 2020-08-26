Better chances of rain & storms the next three days

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies early, clouds returning late, low 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, high 86

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain & storms esp. later, high 86

Saturday: Tropical rains, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, drier, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We have had a warm and muggy day again today. Showers and storms popped up again in the same areas (east of Columbus) but with less instability, we are seeing a quicker end to these storms this evening. We will see clearing skies overnight tonight with lows dropping into the lower 70s.

Expect that we could see some patchy dense fog out east especially where rain fell during the day today. Clouds will increase quickly on Thursday with pop-up showers and storms starting to make their way into our area.

I think we will have some pop-up showers and a few storms by late morning, but better chances of rain and storms in the afternoon with some strong storms possible again on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday we will continue the pattern of more clouds in our area. With a frontal boundary to our north, I expect that we are going to see a line of storms forming north of our area early on Friday, and this line will march south across our area during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

This will keep temps in the middle 80s on Friday, and will give much of our area a fairly good chance of at least some rain on Friday. If you do escape the rain on Friday, there are increased chances of rain for the weekend as the low with now Hurricane Laura will move just south of our area.

This will increase tropical rain chances on Saturday with the cold front pushing south into our area along with the tropical moisture from Laura pushing across our state. This will bring chances of heavy rainfall on Saturday with highs barely into the 80s.

By Saturday night that front will push south and Laura will quickly exit east. This will give us quickly clearing skies with drier air. Lows will start in the 50s on Sunday with highs only in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Monday look for sunshine early, clouds late with highs in the lower 80s. More rain chances will return Monday night and into Tuesday and Wednesday with a weak warm front, and eventually a cold front to follow. Highs will remain near 80.

-Dave