QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Iso. shower, more south, high 83

Tonight: Iso. shower, low 65

Wednesday: Isolated pop-up, high 84

Thursday: PM rain/storms, high 86

Friday: Partly cloudy, iso. shower, high 82

Saturday: Few clouds, iso. shower, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a cold front that will stall along the Ohio River today, which will bring us just a few lingering showers across the region. Mostly looking at an isolated shower for Columbus, with a few more showers south of 70. Certainly not looking at as wet of a day as what we saw yesterday. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, and less haze as our westerly wind continues to push smoke to our east. Air quality is looking a lot better. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 80s.

For Wednesday, expect even drier conditions, with just an isolated afternoon pop-up chance. Highs top out in the middle 80s, and feeling just a bit sticky.

More muggy on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will be looking at more showers and storms, especially later in the day as a cold front moves through the region.

That cold front sweeps through into Friday, so we could see an isolated lingering shower Friday, but for the most part dry conditions. Highs top out in the lower 80s with more comfortable humidity.

Humidity remains comfortable into the weekend, and outside of a very isolated shower, we’ve got drier conditions on tap. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

-McKenna