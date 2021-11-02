QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy clearing, cool, high 50

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold & frosty, low 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, cloudy at night, high 46

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 48

Friday: Few clouds, high 51

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Dry, but chilly weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Despite the sunshine, it’s going to be a cold day with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal and a 5 degree drop from yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall down near 30 degrees. This will trigger freeze warnings that will carry into Wednesday morning.

After a frosty start, clouds will increase alongside a chilly northwest wind. Highs Wednesday will be similar to today and only reach the mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday will follow a similar pattern. Both days will start off frosty with lows around 30, then climb to a high only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A mostly sunny sky will aid in a slight boost in temperature by the weekend. Early morning lows will still be near freezing, but highs will slowly climb to the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Liz