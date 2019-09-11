Before cold front, few more days in the 90s

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated pop-up early, mixed clouds & warm, low 70

Thursday: Partly sunny to mixed clouds, hot, high 90

Friday: Sunshine early, frontal storms late, high 90

Saturday: Clearing, drier, cooler, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very warm and muggy day today with highs in the lower 90s and humidity making it feel like it is in the mid 90s. We will continue to see storms mainly north of our area with temps falling back into the middle 70s by midnight.

Overnight we will have a mix of clouds and warm temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday looks to be almost as hot as today with highs near 90 again. We could have a few isolated storms mainly north on Thursday late.

Friday will be our best chance of rain area-wide, and it will be a narrow window late in the day. Otherwise sunshine early, and clouds later. A few showers and storms will be expected as the cold front comes through late on Friday into Friday evening.

Quickly overnight, skies will start to break and lows will fall into the middle 60s. Saturday should be a much nicer day with plenty of sunshine and highs and highs only in the lower 80s. We will see above normal temps continuing through the weekend with highs in the middle 80s Sunday.

The heat and the humidity are not done yet, as temps will surge to the middle 80s for early next week with plenty of sunshine and some mixed clouds.

-Dave