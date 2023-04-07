QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool, low 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 60

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 63

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

After a cloudy and cool day, skies will slowly clear tonight as clouds will finally start to move off to the east overnight tonight. This will set us up for a chilly night with temps about 7-10 degrees below normal. This means a frosty start to the day on Saturday.

Saturday expect a few clouds, and temps near normal around 60. We will be cool again Easter Sunday morning with temps in the middle 30s early. We will climb slightly above normal on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s under sunny skies.

High pressure will take control of our area, and allow warming through next week. Mostly sunny skies expected Monday in the upper 60s. Lower 70s and sunny Tuesday. Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday in the middle 70s.

We will be in the upper 70s with 80s in our southern counties on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. The high will start to shift east later Thursday, and a Gulf low well to our south will lead to some cloud cover moving up into our area late Thursday. We will have to watch how much moisture the high to our east draws up toward our area from that Gulf low to our south for Friday.

As of now, I think an increase of some clouds on Friday, with highs still well above normal close to 80.

-Dave