We’re enjoying another mild weekend, with ample sunshine and some high cloudiness. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, though clouds will return toward daybreak. Morning readings will bottom out in the mid-30s.

The weather on Monday will be windy and very mild, as a southerly flow drives a brief shot of warm air. Afternoon temperatures will approach 70 degrees for the fourth consecutive week

A cold front trailing low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will trigger a band of showers Monday night, moving out of the region before daybreak on Tuesday. Seasonably cool and dry weather will arrive for the middle of the week. Highs will average in the mid- to upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday and morning lows will dip below freezing.

Showers are likely on Friday, with rain lingering on Saturday, as low pressure track across the Midwest to the Great Lakes. Colder air will likely bring a change to snow showers by early Sunday.

FORECAST

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 54

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 37

Monday: Partly sunny, windy, warmer, rain at night. High 68

Tuesday: Morning clouds, clearing, breezy, cooler. High 46 (39)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 46 (28)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 45 (27)

Friday: Cloudy, mild, showers. High 52 (35)

Saturday: Breezy, cooler. High 42 (34)