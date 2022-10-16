We enjoyed another crisp breezy, fall day, with patchy clouds and a light southwest breeze. An upper-level disturbance pushed east with the first in a series of cold fronts.

The afternoon was a little milder, with readings reaching mid-60s, though still slightly below normal. The sky tonight will be mostly clear, after mid-level clouds move away. .

A stronger surge of cold air will arrive late tonight, accompanied by breezy and unseasonably chilly temperatures to start the workweek.

Daytime readings will hover in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, with gusty northwesterly winds carrying considerable cloudiness and isolated lake-effect showers, which could mix with a few snowflakes or graupel.

Morning readings Tuesday and Wednesday will be near freezing in the November-like pattern. Temperatures will gradually moderate later in the week and return to seasonal levels next weekend, with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 68

Tonight: Scattered clouds, breezy, cool. Low 41

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, windy, colder. High 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow shower. High 45 (34)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 49 (34)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 53 (31)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (36)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (42)