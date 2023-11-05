High pressure brought plenty of sunshine and seasonable weather, with afternoon readings topping out near 60 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, as morning lows fall into the upper 30s.

Clouds will gradually increase on Monday, as a weak area of low pressure moves across the Upper Great Lakes, creating breezy conditions, with winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon from the southwest. Temperatures will warm to the pleasant mid-60s, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

A cold front will drift south across Ohio Monday night, with isolated showers despite limited moisture. Some sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon, along with mild readings in the mid-60s

The weather will turn breezy on Wednesday ahead of a stronger area of low pressure developing in the central Plains. The original frontal boundary will lift northward, accompanied by scattered showers. A few additional showers will occur with a trailing cold front early Thursday that will usher in cooler air at the end of the week.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 39

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder, evening sprinkles. High 65

Tuesday: Clouds, sprinkle a.m., some sun. High 65 (57)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, mild, shower. High 67 (48)

Thursday: Early showers, cloudy. High 63 (58)

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler. High 53 (44)

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable. High 55 (37)