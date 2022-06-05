High pressure over the Northeast brought sunshine, light winds and low humidity all weekend. Patchy clouds developed with a weak upper-level disturbance, but showers stayed north of the Buckeye State. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, allowing temperatures to cool off into the low 60s, with upper 50s farther east.

A southerly flow behind the departing high will result in an increase in clouds and humidity Monday. A stray shower is possible with a warm front lifting north early in the day, but the bulk of the showers and storms will arrive late in the day into the overnight hours ahead of a cold front, as low pressure in southern Plains tracks across the southern Great Lakes.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s, under partly sunny skies. Showers and the passage of a cold front early Tuesday will lower afternoon temperatures to the 70s.

Another cold front approaches Wednesday evening, with a few showers and storms.

The weather will be drier at the end of the week, with pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s Thursday and Friday. Some rain is likely early next weekend accompanied by cooler weather.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 62

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms p.m. High 86

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. High 80 (69)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 79 (62)

Thursday: More sunshine. High 77 (60)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 78 (58)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, few showers. High 72 (62)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, shower. High 76 (58)