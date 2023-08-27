High pressure will build across the Great Lakes, providing ample sunshine and cooler, drier air. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will feel more comfortable, with winds becoming northerly. Morning readings will dip into the upper 50s.

The skies will be sunny on Monday, with comfortable afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

A cold front will cross the state on Tuesday, reinforcing the comfortable pattern. The air appears to be too dry for anything more than some patchy clouds and perhaps an isolated shower.

The remainder of the week will be sunny and feel like early autumn.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 79

Tonight: Clearing, comfortable. Low 58

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High 79

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (57)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 75 (60)

Thursday: Sunny. High 79 (55)

Friday: Sunny. High 82 (56)

Saturday: Sunny. High 85 (60)