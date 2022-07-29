A cold front slipped southeast through Ohio, representing a dip in humidity this afternoon. Showers that developed ahead of the boundary during the morning have drifted east of the state.

A northwesterly flow of slightly cooler and drier air will provide beautiful weather this weekend, with highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Monday and Tuesday, as the frontal boundary lifts north in a southerly flow. A blast of heat and muggy conditions will prevail by midweek, with highs edging back up to near 90 degrees.

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 82

Tonight: Clearing, cooler. Low 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 81

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 83 (64)

Monday: Scattered storms, more humid. High 82 (65)

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 84 (70)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky. High 89 (69)

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 90 (73)