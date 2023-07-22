Pleasant weather has settled in for the weekend, as high pressure drifts across the region. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine and seasonable weather, with highs in the low- to mid-80s.

A stray shower or storm is possible over the northern part of the state on Sunday, associated with a weak upper-level disturbance. The nighttime hours will be comfortable, with early morning readings in the low 60s.

Warmer and more humid conditions return next week, with another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday, though most of the week be dry and increasing warm. Highs should reach 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday. A few storms could pop up again at the end of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 83

Tonight: Few clouds, mild. Low 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy, stray storm north p.m. High 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87 (63)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, few storms, sticky High 87 (66)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90 (68)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 92 (71)

Friday: Partly cloudy, possible storm p.m. High 91 (73)