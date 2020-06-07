Beautiful weekend in central Ohio, lower humidity

A comfortable air settled in for the weekend, with high pressure building down from Canada behind a cold front. After a high of 87 on Saturday, you could feel the difference Sunday in a northerly flow, with temperatures just touching 80.

Tropical Storm Cristobal (50 mph) will make landfall this evening near New Orleans, accompanied by storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and a few tornadoes as far east as northern Florida.

High pressure will glide east of Ohio Monday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the mid-80s. The hottest day of the season so far will come on Tuesday, as an upper-level ridge strengthens overhead and shunts the remains of Cristobal west of the Ohio Valley.

The remnant low will move from the Upper Midwest into western Ontario, Canada on Wednesday. A brief influx of moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

A cold front later in the week will bring sharply cooler weather heading into next weekend, accompanied by light showers.

Forecast

Tonight: Moonlit sky, pleasant. Low 58

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 83

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and breezy, evening storm. High 92 (63)

Wednesday: Early showers, breezy, less humid p.m. High 82 (72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm, late shower. High 82 (61)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, cooler. High 76 (60)

Saturday: Clouds, quite cool, shower. High 68 (56)

Have a good evening! -Ben