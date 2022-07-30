A northwesterly flow of cooler and drier air will provide beautiful weather, as high pressure builds across the region, with highs in the low 80s. The skies will be sunny early on, with a few afternoon clouds.

High clouds will increase this evening and linger through Sunday as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through. Clouds will keep readings on he mild side overnight (60s), but cooler Sunday (70s). A few light showers could develop south of I-70.

Scattered showers and storms will return late Sunday night and Monday in a southerly flow of moist air, although much of the daytime hours will be dry. A better chance for storms comes Monday night into Tuesday, as a cold front moves southeast and interacts with humid air.

A ridge of hot air will nudge into the Ohio Valley from the southwest midweek, bringing back the heat, with highs edging back up to near 90 degrees, along with isolated pop-up mainly afternoon storms.

Forecast

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 82

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 64

Sunday: High clouds, seasonable. High 80

Monday: Partly sunny, possible storm, more humid. High 85 (67)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, shower/storm. High 86 (71)

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, sticky. High 89 (68)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 92 (73)

Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, few storms. High 90 (74)